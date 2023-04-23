China says peace in South China Sea will help Beijing and Manila

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said maintaining peace in the South China Sea will be beneficial to China and the Philippines.

“Amid the ‘fluid’ and turbulent regional situation, a healthy and stable China-Philippines relationship is not only meeting the aspirations of our two peoples, but also in line with the common aspirations of regional countries,” Qin said in his opening statement during a bilateral meeting with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Saturday.

Manalo said “differences” between the Philippines and China should not be an obstacle in managing the two countries’ territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Manalo added Manila intends to “work closely” with Beijing in bolstering economic ties.

The meeting opened with Manalo citing an agreement between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last January to manage their overlapping territorial claims while strengthening other areas, like trade.

“These differences should not prevent us from seeking ways of managing them effectively, especially with respect to the enjoyment of rights of Filipinos, especially our fisherfolk whose livelihood and general wellbeing are undermined by incidents and actions in the West Philippine Sea,” said Manalo.

Citing a consensus on a Philippines-China blueprint for development between Marcos and Xi, Qin said both sides should “keep our promises to each other so as to bring more benefits to our two countries and people.”

“China is ready to work with the Philippines to truly implement the consensus between the two Presidents of our two countries, keep the direction of friendship of our two countries, and jointly uphold a larger picture of our bilateral relationship,” he added. DMS