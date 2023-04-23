Chinese investment pledges ''slowly being realized'': Manalo

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the $22.8 billion worth of investment pledges made during the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to China early this year are "slowly being realized".

This was noted by Manalo in his opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with the Chinese officials, led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Manila on Saturday.

"I was pleased to learn that the investment pledges worth $22.8 billion made during the state visit are slowly being realized. Our cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure development, energy, and science and technology are important elements of our bilateral economic ties," he said.

"The revival of tourism, resumption of flights, and the exchanges of students, teachers, and workers will further strengthen our people-to-people linkages. These would all support the Philippines’ eight-point economic agenda to improve the lives of Filipinos, and likewise benefit our friends from China," Manalo added.

In his speech, Qin assures that "China is ready to work with the Philippines to truly implement the consensus between the presidents of our two countries and keep the direction of friendship between our two countries jointly uphold the larger picture of our bilateral relationship".

"We need to work together to continue our tradition and friendship deepen mutual beneficial relations and properly resolve our differences in the spirit of credibility consultation and dialogue and keep our promises to each other so as to bring more benefits to our two countries and two people and inject greater positive energy to the peace and stability of this region and even the whole world," he said.

Manalo also reiterates China and Philippines' position that "the differences in the West Philippine Sea are not the sum total" of the two countries' relations.

"These differences should not prevent us from seeking ways of managing them effectively, especially with respect to the enjoyment of rights of Filipinos, especially our fisherfolk whose livelihood and general wellbeing are undermined by incidents and actions in the West Philippine Sea," he said.

"I hope that today’s meeting will give us an opportunity to follow through on the plans and gains made from our countries’ recent high level interactions and make some headway in addressing common issues and challenges," he added.

Qin said the "healthy and stable" relationship between China and the Philippines is "in line with the common aspiration of regional countries."

"China and the Philippines are close neighbors across the sea. We enjoy a millenium road tradition and culture amid the fluid and turbulent national and regional situations. A healthy and stable China-Philippine relationship is not only meeting the aspiration of two people and also in line with the common aspiration of regional countries," he said. Robina Asido/DMS