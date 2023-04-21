Partial solar eclipse experienced in Philippines

A partial solar eclipse was sighted on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Services Administration (Pagasa), the eclipse lasted from 11:44 am to 2:20 pm.

“Going South, the obscuration becomes bigger. The obscuration is bigger in Mindanao,” Rosario Ramos, chief of the Space and Science Astronomy division of Pagasa told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

Obscuration is the portion of the sun’s area covering the moon.

Ramos said the last two partial solar eclipses in the Philippines were seen on June 21, 2020 and December 26, 2019.

Based on Pagasa’s astronomical diary, the partial solar eclipse can be seen in Manila with the maximum eclipse of the sun at 23.7 percent obscuration. Jaspearl Tan/DMS