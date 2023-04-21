Batanes, Philippine military prepare contingency plan for Taiwan tension

The local government of Batanes and the military forces on Northern Luzon has started to prepare for a contingency plan for possible hostilities in Taiwan.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco said the local government of Batanes is preparing its contingency plan which they will submit to the Northern Luzon Command that will support them in case the need arises.

"Although we are not involved in that conflict, we are still worried about the possible effect of this to us because we are just near Taiwan. The AFP already gives us an assurance of support as they already have a plan, we in the Batanes are also preparing our contingency plan but it's not yet completed," she said.

"After we finish our contingency plan, we will send it to Nolcom so that they can combine it in their plan," she added.

Cayco said the contingency plan includes the transfer and accommodation of overseas Filipino workers from Taiwan and possible refugees.

"That is the priority in the plan because according to Nolcom what we should prioritize are the OFWs working there. There are 159,000 of them, if they come here, Batanes is very small plus their food, but the Nolcom assures that they already have plans about it," she said.

"They will charter private ships that will transport the OFWs, but their papers will be processed here in Batanes, after the processing of their documents they will be transported to Manila or other areas where they live. So there is already a plan," she added.

Aside from the support from the military, Cayco said the local government of Batanes is also expecting the help coming from the national government if a conflict between Taiwan and China broke out. Robina Asido/DMS