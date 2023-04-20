Philippines, US discussing possible use of EDCA sites as evacuation sites of OFWs

The Philippines and the United States are discussing the possible use of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites for mass evacuation of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW's) in case of "a breakout of heightened conflict" in other countries.

Amid the tension in Taiwan Strait, Department of National Defense Officer in Charge (OIC) Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. assures that the Philippine government is planning contingencies for the evacuation of OFWs in critical areas.

"In this case, we are really planning contingencies just in case there will be a breakout of heightened conflict on a different flash points that we have identified and with that, we are discussing to our counterpart the possible use of EDCA sites and other possible areas that maybe use for humanitarian evacuation, mass evacuation of Filipinos and even other nationals", said Galvez.

"In fact, I had discussion already with the UN country representative on the possible ways of having that kind of preparations so we (call) it non-combat evacuations," he added.

Galvez also mentioned that the Philippine defense attaches have an arrangement with the Philippine counter team with regards to the evacuation of the OFWs in conflict affected areas.

"In fact during the crisis in Korea during the Aquino administration we were able to enhance that planning purpose and we are able to plan for the evacuation of our OFWs, 50,000 OFWs in South Korea," he said.

However, Melisa Loja, senior research fellow of the Integrated Development Studies Institute (IDSI) expressed belief that the lives of OFWs might be in danger if the government will use EDCA for the mass evacuation in the event of a civil war between China and Taiwan.

"An approach of an American vessel or aircraft towards Taiwan even for the purposes of evacuating the OFWs would call an offensive attack on that vessel or aircraft by China," she said.

"I think that they would be targeted rather than allowed to evacuate our OFWs and therefore in the course of using EDCA for the purposes of evacuation, OFWs might be endangered rather than rescued," she added.

More than 100,000 overseas Filipino workers are presently employed in different industries in Taiwan, majority of them are working in manufacturing industry. Robina Asido/DMS