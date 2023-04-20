Marcos to talk to Chinese envoy over remarks on Taiwan OFWs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he will be talking to China’s Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in the wake of the ambassador's remarks over the United States' expanded access to Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Marcos made the comment in a chance interview in Bulacan province where he led the groundbreaking of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) housing projects.

"I'll be talking to the Ambassador soon. And I'm sure he will be... I'm sure he'll be very anxious to give his own interpretation of what he was trying to say," said Marcos.

"We were all a little surprised, but I just put it down to the difference in language," added the chief executive.

The Chinese diplomat earlier "advised" Manila to oppose "Taiwan independence" if it genuinely cares about the 150,000 Filipinos working there.

Marcos, however, said "there must have been an element of 'yung lost in translation."

"English is not his first language, but I'm very interested to know what it is that he meant," said the President.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said no Filipino in Taiwan is seeking government help for repatriation as of yet amid the current cross-strait tensions.

The foreign affairs department has also reassured the public that contingency plans have been in place in areas where there is a high concentration of Filipino workers, including Taiwan. Presidential News Desk