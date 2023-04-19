Del Rosario, former foreign secretary, passes away at 83

By Robina Asido

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario, conferred by the Japanese government with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun and who led the country to its victory in its case against China in the Arbitral Tribunal, died on Tuesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Del Rosario died while en route to San Franciso.

"The family of Ambassador Albert Ferreros del Rosario is deeply saddened to announce his passing today, April 18," his family said in a statement.

"The family requests privacy during this difficult time. Details will be released at a later date," it added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo also extended his deepest condolences to the loved ones of the former foreign secretary.

"He was a consummate diplomat and an inspiring leader who led the DFA with integrity and unwavering commitment to public service. You will be missed, Mr. Secretary," said Manalo.

In his Twitter account, Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa extended his sympathy to the family of Del Rosario who was awarded with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 2022.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of former SFA Albert Del Rosario. His contributions to Philippine - Japan relationship as symbolized by the conferment of a Japanese Decoration last year and his leadership to uphold the rule of law in the sea will never be forgotten," he said.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson said:'' On behalf of the US government, I extend deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones of former Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario. His dedication to the Filipino people and his commitment to the US-Philippine relationship will never be forgotten.''

In a statement, the DFA said Del Rosario was "a staunch advocate of protecting and advancing national security and promoting the right and welfare of Filipinos both in the Philippines and abroad."

"He served as Philippine Ambassador to the United States from 2001 to 2006 and was appointed Secretary of Foreign Affairs by President Benigno Aquino III in February of 2011 and served until March 2016," it added.

Del Rosario was the Secretary of Foreign Affairs when the Philippine and China engaged in a two-month standoff at the Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea in 2012.

The standoff prompted the Philippine government led by Del Rosario under the presidency of Aquino to file an arbitration case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against the nine-dash line claim of China in the entire South China Sea.

In 2016, the arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines. saying that China has no legal basis to claim historical title over the entire South China Sea.

Prior to his appointment as DFA secretary, Del Rosario served as Ambassador to the United States under the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Arroyo conferred the Order of Sikatuna, Rank of Datu to Del Rosario in September 2004. In early 2001, he also received the EDSA II Heroes Award from Arroyo in recognition of his efforts in promoting Philippine democracy. DMS