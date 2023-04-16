Fire hits condo building being built in Cebu: BFP

A fire razed an condominium which is under construction in Cebu City on Friday with an estimated damage of P3.9 billion, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Saturday.

In the BFP Region 7 Facebook page, the affected structure was Grand Residences Tower 4 in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City,

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun to SF02 Wendell Villanueva, BFP Cebu spokesperson, the condominium building which had 35 floors, was 80 to 90 percent completed.

Villanueva said it was past 2 pm Friday when fire was reported at 2:39 pm, and the fire truck arrived at 2:41 pm. He did not say at which floor the fire began.

The fire was declared under control at 7:50 pm and fired out at 11:50 pm, said Villanueva.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation," he added. Eric Acidre/DMS