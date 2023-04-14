Philippines, Japan collaborate for wide-scale ICT-based medical and healthcare projects

Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire Thursday welcomed Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko to discuss developments on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) projects, as well as areas in the country needing further improvement in their healthcare system at the DOH Central office in Manila.

The courtesy visit involved tackling the latest updates on the ongoing JICA projects in the country, which include several areas of cooperation such as promoting institutional collaboration on ICT in the healthcare fields, sharing knowledge on healthcare between Japan and the Philippines in the public and private sectors, implementation of Universal Healthcare, and development of Human Resources among others.

The meeting also focused on strengthening and guiding support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), where there is an urgent need to develop its current healthcare system, as well as supporting other high gap areas in the country to provide equity in healthcare services access.

The ambassador and Vergeire also discussed aligning and strengthening regulatory standards through partnerships among the two nations.

"We are elated with how we are moving forward in this promising partnership with the government of Japan. Nakikita natin dito ang dedikasyon of both nations for the betterment of the Philippines' delivery of healthcare services to its people and realization of Universal Healthcare for our people,'' said Vergeire. Department of Health