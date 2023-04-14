China denounces joint statement of US, Philippines in 2+2 dialogue

China denounced the joint statement of the US and the Philippines following the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington.

"Let me point out first and foremost that China is gravely concerned over and strongly disapproves (of) the joint statement of the US and the Philippines," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea Islands and the adjacent waters. The joint statement of the US and the Philippines misrepresents and discredits the legitimate and lawful maritime law enforcement activities of the Chinese side and even makes false accusations against China. We strongly oppose this," he said.

Wang also claimed that the "arbitral award on the South China Sea gravely violates international laws, including UNCLOS."

"The award is illegal, null and void. China’s position of not accepting or recognizing it is clear and firm. We stand ready to work with relevant countries to handle maritime disputes in a proper manner through negotiation and consultation, while resolutely protecting our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," he said.

Wang also stressed that "the US and the Philippines have just added a footnote to their intention (behind EDCA site) by stressing in the joint statement that they will “support swift operationalization of the four new sites”.

"It seems there is no need for China to provide any additional analysis or interpretation of that. So indeed there is nothing to be surprised about when it comes to China’s response," he said.

"We would like to once again remind the relevant country in the region that pandering to forces outside the region will not bring greater security, but will cause tensions, put regional peace and stability at risk and eventually backfire," he added.

Wang said "China always believes that the Asia-Pacific is the common home of countries in the region".

"Our region’s peace and stability hinges on trust, solidarity and cooperation and requires that we, as members of this region, take our security firmly in our own hands," he said. Robina Asido/DMS