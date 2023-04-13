Woman who jumps on MRT-3 track passes away in hospital

A woman who jumped on the southbound track at MRT-3 Quezon Avenue station before Wednesday noon was ''found alive and breathing'' and brought to the East Avenue Medical Center, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

However, the woman passed away at 2:20 pm, a police report said.

Assistant Transportation Secretary Jorjette Aquino said in a statement that '' northbound and southbound services from MRT-3 Taft Avenue Station to MRT-3 North Avenue Station have resumed as of 1:20 pm.''

Aquino said the woman was rescued by Lifeline Arrows ambulance service personnel around 12:54 pm.

MRT was forced to implement provisionary service between Shaw Boluevard and Taft Avenue Station when the incident was reported.

Passengers of the affected southbound train at Quezon Avenue station were evacuated. DMS