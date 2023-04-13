''Amang'' makes landfall in Lagonoy

Tropical Depression ''Amang'' made landfall at Lagonoy, Camarines Sur Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

''Amang'', which had winds of up to 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h, was moving northwestward slowly,

Rains are expected in Metro Manila and other areas as ''Amang'' is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday or possibly earlier, according to Pagasa.

For the next 24 hours, starting Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, 50 to 100 milimeter of rain are expected in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Quezon.

For the next six days, or from Wednesday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, accumulated rainfall will be between 50 to 100 milimeters in Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the southern portion of Aurora.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One remains up in Catanduanes, Sorsogon (City of Sorsogon, Pilar, Castilla, Donsol, Prieto Diaz), Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Laguna (Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac), Aurora, Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, San Narciso) including Pollilo Islands, Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Rodriguez, Baras, City of Antipolo), Bulacan (Norzagaray, Dona Remedios Trinidad) and Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio). DMS