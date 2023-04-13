US, Philippines defense chiefs discuss plans to ''swiftly operationalize'' four EDCA sites

The United States and Philippines defense chiefs "discussed plans to swiftly operationalize" the four new additional Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington on Tuesday (US time).

In a readout, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said "as the United States and the Philippines make critical strides to deepen alliance interoperability, Secretary (Lloyd) Austin (III) and Secretary (Carlito) Galvez discussed plans to swiftly operationalize the four new EDCA sites at Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan."

"In addition to the five existing EDCA locations, these new sites will support combined training, exercises, and other operational activities between the US and Philippine Armed Forces to allow both countries to rapidly respond to a range of shared challenges including natural disasters in the Philippines and across the Indo-Pacific region," the readout said.

Based on the readouts, the two leaders also "discussed opportunities to conduct a joint US-Philippines sail in the South China Sea during exercise Balikatan, which commenced on April 11 and is the largest and most complex iteration of the exercise to date, featuring more than 17,000 participating troops."

"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to bolstering the Philippines’ defense capabilities and capacity to resist coercion as the allies develop a Security Sector Assistance Roadmap," it stated.

"Ways to coordinate more closely with like-minded nations including Australia and Japan, to strengthen shared principles of the rule of law, freedom of the seas, and respect for territorial sovereignty today and far into the future" was also discussed by the two defense leaders.

Austin and Galvez are expected to meet again the following day "to discuss core defense initiatives in greater detail, noted recent issues concerning operational behavior and gray-zone activities in the South China Sea and committed to regularize combined maritime activities in the South China Sea."

"Today’s 2+2 Ministerial reaffirmed the United States and the Philippines’ enduring commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder as allies to bring greater security, prosperity, and stability to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the readout said.

Together with Austin and Galvez, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo also reaffirmed their unwavering alliance commitments under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty to defend against external armed attack in the Pacific including the South China Sea.

The secretaries reiterated that they consider their respective Coast Guards to be components of their armed forces.

"The Secretaries committed to expeditiously conclude the US-Philippines Bilateral Defense Guidelines, which charts our vision for alliance cooperation across all operational domains, including space and cyberspace," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS