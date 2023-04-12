Transport projects to be completed before SONA

Several transport projects are expected to be completed before the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Tuesday.

During a news briefing in Malacanang, Bautista cited projects in the aviation, maritime and road sectors slated for completion before July.

“We reported to the President, our projects can be completed before the SONA and most of these are aviation, road, and maritime sector projects,” Bautista said.

“We are looking at completing airport maintenance around 18 airports in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The projects will be completed by June and we also reported ports that will be completed before June, around 20 of these,” he added.

Among the road projects is additional bike lanes.

The transport chief also updated Marcos of developments in the big-ticket railway projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project, Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), MRT-7 and LRT-1 Cavite Extension.

“There are more projects for example in the rail sector. We reported (to the President) the finalization of different contract packages for NSCR,” Bautista said.

“Also contract packages we signed for MMSP and developments in other railway projects, for example the MRT-7, which we expect to be completed by June of 2025 and the extension of LRT-1 from Baclaran to Sucat which we expect to be completed by 2024.” Presidential News Desk