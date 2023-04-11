Abalos tells PNP officials allegedly involved in drug case to file leave

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. late Monday urged high-ranking officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) allegedly involved in a “massive attempt” to cover up the arrest of suspended Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, Jr. over a drug case to file leave of absence while they are under investigation.

This is linked to the 990 kilos of shabu which authorities confiscated in a buy-bust operation in October 2022 which led to the arrest of Mayo.

Among the ten PNP officials named were Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos, Jr. and Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Director Narciso Domingo.

“To prevent them from continuing their operations, I am telling the people seen on the tape to file a leave pending the investigation of the task force. If not, they will be suspended pending the investigation,” Abalos said.

Abalos, who also serves as chairman of the National Police Commission (Napolcom), said their fact-finding board had gathered evidence to show that police officers conspired to conceal Mayo’s supposed involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“The fact-finding board has taken testimonies of several personalities. And based on this and other pieces of evidence including tapes, different tapes, under the possession of the board, it shows that there is indeed a massive attempt to cover up the arrest of Sergeant Mayo,” Abalos said at a press conference.

He said footage showed a “different scenario” compared to the reports and testimonies submitted by police, including documents and testimonials given by the police officers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS