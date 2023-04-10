NCRPO to maintain heightened alert status until second week of May

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Sunday it will maintain its heightened alert status from Holy Week until the second week of May.

“The NCRPO is on heightened alert and this will be implemented until the month of May. It will continue until the second month of May and the deployment will continue because there are many holidays during that month, including May 1, which is Labor Day. So the deployment will last until one month,” NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Okubo told dzBB.

Okubo said they have not received any reports of major incidents from their intelligence units but will continue to monitor the situation at transport terminals since they are expecting a rush of passengers returning home from their provinces.

He reminded passengers who are traveling home to watch their baggage and drivers to take enough rest for the long trip. Jaspearl Tan/DMS