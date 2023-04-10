「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-26度
両替レート
取引なし

4月10日のまにら新聞から

NCRPO to maintain heightened alert status until second week of May

［ 146 words｜2023.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Sunday it will maintain its heightened alert status from Holy Week until the second week of May.

“The NCRPO is on heightened alert and this will be implemented until the month of May. It will continue until the second month of May and the deployment will continue because there are many holidays during that month, including May 1, which is Labor Day. So the deployment will last until one month,” NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Okubo told dzBB.

Okubo said they have not received any reports of major incidents from their intelligence units but will continue to monitor the situation at transport terminals since they are expecting a rush of passengers returning home from their provinces.

He reminded passengers who are traveling home to watch their baggage and drivers to take enough rest for the long trip. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年4月10日 次の記事2023年4月10日