Bautista says air traffic management system in order

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista inspected the air traffic management system at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and found everything in order as airports brace for travellers during the long Holy Week break.

"I inspected it to ensure no problem. If you remember, we experienced a problem in the circuit breaker. we were assured that they were checking its temperature every four hours,'' said Bautista, referring to the system that broke down on January 1, effectively preventing planes to land or leave airports.

''In fact, I checked it a while ago and its temperature is 24.4 C, which is normal. So I also checked their record book, and I saw every four hours they were doing it," Bautista told dzBB.

Bautista said he inspected the generator and found ''everything is working.''

With Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Bautista on Tuesday inspected the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Bautista said: "We assured that the four terminals are ready and I talked to them about improvements on handling our passengers."

"And also I talked to the airline operators and one of the things we agreed on is that they will open the counters earlier. Normally the counters were opening two hours before flight, and now as early as four hours, " he added. Eric Acidre/DMS