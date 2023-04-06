PNP, other gov't agencies inspect transport terminals for Holy Week break

Officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and government agencies inspected transportation hubs a day before the Holy Week break Wednesday.

Led by PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, they made the rounds

where they checked security preparations.

Their first stop was the Araneta Central Terminal and the Fivestar Terminal in Quezon City. The group's last stop was at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX)

Speaking to reporters in an interview, Sermonia said they were satisfied with the security blanket.

He said there were minor adjustments such as putting more medical

personnel in transport hubs to cope with someone who gets suddenly sick, especially due to the hot weather.

Sermonia said they have not monitored threats from criminal groups.

The PNP is on heightened alert, which means at least 80 percent of the

227,000-strong police force are ready for deployment.

Maj. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, said police visibility in Metro Manila will continue during the Lenten break until the end of the summer vacation in May. DMS