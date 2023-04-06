Fatalities in Basilan ship fire rise to 31: PCG

The death toll due to the fire incident onboard MV Lady Mary Joy 3 of the waters off Basilan province rose to 31 as the bodies of two victims were recovered, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Wednesday.

"The death toll because of the incident has reached 31," said PCG. Two more remain missing.

On March 29, a fire took place at MV Lady Joy 3. At least 230 persons were rescued.

According to the PCG, two more cadavers were recovered during the search, rescue and retrieval operations conducted on Wednesday. They were identified as Jack Bungso, a resident of Maimbung, Sulu and certain Staff Sgt Cerbatos of the Philippine Army.

"The cadavers were brought by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel in Isabela City, Basilan. They were turned over to the PDRRMO (Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) and SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) for examination and transportation to Zamboanga City," it said.

"The PCG is continuously conducting search, rescue and retrieval operations to find the two missing individuals," it added. Robina Asido/DMS