Gov’t to heed concerns on MUP pension system reform

The Department of National Defense (DND) recognizes the concerns of soldiers and retirees regarding the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system, and appeals for understanding as options for reforms are being carefully evaluated.

“We would like to give our assurance to our stakeholders that the government will always look after the welfare and livelihood of our men and women in uniform,” said DND Officer-in-Charge, Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez, Jr.

“Proposed reforms to the MUP pension system are still currently being studied, while we also conduct consultations with active and retired uniformed personnel regarding the matter.”

According to Galvez, the government is looking to adopt a more financially sustainable MUP pension system, which will be founded on sound financial solutions and application of actuarial science.

“The government’s economic team is undertaking financial simulations to determine our optimal option,” said Galvez. “Just like in the case of Republic Act No. 11709, we are doing our best to determine and address the unintended consequences that may arise from proposed reforms on the MUP pension system.”

The OIC, DND also shared that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is looking for creative ways to provide benefits for our uniformed personnel in grateful appreciation for their service, as the country works towards its post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Thus, we are appealing to our stakeholders to be circumspect and understanding of those who are working on the issue, and support our efforts in seeking solutions that will be beneficial to all, especially for our national fiscal health,” said Galvez. DND