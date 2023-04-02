LTFRB issues new memo circular to further review PUVMP

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a memorandum circular after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to further review the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The Memorandum Circular 2023-017 recalls Memorandum Circular 2023-013 or the "guidelines on the industry consolidation of PUJ (Public Utility Jeep), FILCAB and UVE (UV Express) after March 31, 2023" and extends the deadline for industry consolidation for routes without filed application for consolidation until December 31, 2023.

According to LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, the MC was issued in line with the directive of Marcos and DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista "to revisit the PUV modernization program and to assess the level of compliance by the stakeholders."

"We issued the new circular because we understood the wisdom of the President and the DOTr Secretary in calling for further review of the PUVMP and make it even more dynamic, flexible and responsive to the needs of operators and drivers and ultimately the riding public, who will benefit from a convenient, accessible, safe and secure, and affordable public transportation system," he said.

Under the new circular, the "validity of Provisional Authority pursuant to MC No. 2022-033 is hereby extended until December 31 2023, without need of filing an extension."

The new circular "emphasized that operators are encouraged to consolidate during the period of extension granted."

The LTFRB maintained that "it will continue to push for consolidation and consult with all stakeholders to be able to come up with a better public transport modernization program that will benefit both operators and drivers and the commuting public." Robina Asido/DMS