PCG to be under heightened alert starting Sunday until April 10

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will be under heightened alert starting Sunday to ensure the safety of travelers during the Lenten season

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu declared the heightened alert from April 2 to 10. This is to intensify the presence of PCG in all ports and passenger terminals.

To ensure safety of passengers, PCG personnel that will be deployed include "K9 units, medical teams, security personnel, harbor patrollers, vessel inspectors, and deployable response groups."

"To ensure the safety of the tourists we ensure that the lifeguards and other responders deployed in beaches and Island resorts and other maritime tourism spots, especially in Visayas and Mindanao are well trained," said Abu.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the PNP will also deploy around 77,891 officers, 9,585 of whom will secure Metro Manila.

He said a total of 38,387 will be deployed in assistance hubs and police assistance desks while 39.504 will secure major thoroughfares, commercial areas, transportation hubs and places of worship.

As part of its security measures, Azurin also directed police regional offices to conduct regular inspection and mobile patrols in crowded places such as bus terminals, seaports, airports. Robina Asido/DMS