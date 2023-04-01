Japanese crew of ship helping control oil spill in Oriental Mindoro suffers accident

A Japanese crew of a dynamic positioning vessel (DPV) hired to assist in the oil spill operation in Oriental Mindoro was evacuated by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after accidentally cutting his leg on Thursday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) identified the crew of DPV Shin Nichi Maru as Shunji Takada.

DPV Shin Nichi Maru which arrived in the country last March 20, was hired by the owner of MT Princess Empress to assist in the oil spill operation. It was designated as the workboat for the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in the vicinity of the waters off Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Based on the initial report, Takada was trying to cut a paint can with an electric disk cutter but accidentally slipped his hand and cut his right upper leg.

"The medical team administered first aid on board to stop the bleeding. Moreover, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) deployed its ambulance, which rushed the patient to the nearest hospital," said PCG.

"The Japanese national sustained eight wound stitches and was subsequently discharged from the hospital," it added. Robina Asido/DMS