Railway lines to suspend operations from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday

Railway lines will temporarily suspend its operation for its annual Holy Week maintenance schedule from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday next month.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Hernando Cabrera, the administrator of Light Rail Transit Authority (LRT line-2) said unlike the Philippine National Railways (PNR), Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRT line-1) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT line - 3) that will operate from April 3 to 5, LRT-2 will only operate until 7pm on Holy Wednesday (April 5, 2023).

"Our schedule is beginning Wednesday, which is April 5, our operation will only be until 7pm. So the last train coming from Recto as well as the last train coming from Antipolo, will only run until 7pm," he said.

"And then beginning Thursday until Sunday, which is April 6 until April 9, we will suspend our operation, because we will be conducting our heavy maintenance. And then beginning Monday, we will again start our normal operation at 5 am," he added.

Cabrera said maintenance will include checking and implementation of needed repairs for lines, stations, power supply system.

"We will bring up what we called the rail grinding machine. It is an equipment that will scrub the rail to become smooth. It moves very slowly, that is why we really need days to complete the activities," he said.

All railway lines in Metro Manila are expected to resume on April 10. Robina Asido/DMS