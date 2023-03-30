Stick to water during summer, doctor advises

As temperatures are expected to rise due to summer, a health professional warned the public for possible dehydration and heat stroke.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing Wednesday, Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations (PFPA) said the public should avoid drinking too much sweetened drinks and liquor when exposed to hot weather.

"Sugar works to flush the water out. That is why we do not give soft drinks to those who are very thirsty because they will become more thirstier because they will have to urinate," he said.

"Especially to those who go to the beach and drink alcohol, we should reduce alcohol intake during summer. Then the meaty foods ... should not have so much protein because it will not be easy to digest meat," he added.

Atienza said aside from drinking at least two liters of water a day, it is also advisable to eat fruits like watermelon to keep the body hydrated.

He also stressed drinking too much sports drinks is also not advisable as it may cause high blood pressure.

Atienza said if staying under the sun will not be prevented, the public should wear head and eye protection and make sure to always bring water. Robina Asido/DMS