Alleged high-ranking NPA leader in Northern Luzon falls

BAGUIO CITY ? Soldiers and policemen arrested on Sunday an alleged top-ranking Northern Luzon New Peoples Army leader Casimiro Binayon, who is an executive committee member of the Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army.

Binayon was apprehended at Barangay Macabiag, Sinait town in Ilocos Sur last Sunday.

Binayon was served with a warrant of arrest for murder and frustrated murder.

Maj. Gen. Andrew Costelo, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, lauded the efforts of the army and police operatives who helped by villagers who pointed out the location of Binayon. DMS