Meralco inks emergency deal for 300 MW baseload supply

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) executed an emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) with South Premiere Power Corporation (SPPC) for the supply of 300-MW baseload capacity effective starting March 26, 2023 until March 25, 2024.

This followed the power distributor’s receipt of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) certification exempting the EPSA from Competitive Selection Process (CSP), thereby allowing its immediate implementation.

The EPSA reflects a two-part tariff composed of a PhP1.75 per kWh fixed cost and variable cost indexed on fuel price movements.

This partially replaces the capacity covered by Meralco’s 2019 PSA with SPPC, which was subjected to a writ of preliminary injunction issued by the Court of Appeals.

The execution of the EPSA will help shield electricity consumers from volatile and potentially higher generation costs in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, which is historically recorded during the dry season when power demand spikes.

Meralco also sought the DOE’s approval for another EPSA for its 180-MW baseload capacity requirement meant to boost available supply and help address the reduced capacity of natural gas-fired power plants affected by the continued Malampaya gas supply restriction.

The 180-MW supply was originally subjected to two rounds of CSPs, which both failed due to lack of bidders. Given the urgency of the additional supply for the dry season, Meralco sought approval to execute an EPSA instead.

Meralco remains committed to its mandate to deliver stable, reliable, and least-cost supply to its 7.6 million customers and unceasingly works to mitigate any impact of challenging circumstances on its power rates. Meralco