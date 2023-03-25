Philippines, China will discuss cooperation, marine environment protection

Aside from maritime related issues in the South China Sea, Philippines and China foreign affairs officials will discuss fisheries cooperation and marine environment protection during the 7th meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) in Manila on Friday.

"In the past years we intend to discuss in a frank manner issues of concern and will endeavor to identify mutually acceptable approaches towards addressing these issues. In today's meeting both sides were also looking at positive cooperation activities in the relevant sub areas of the BCM including fisheries cooperation and marine environment protections among others," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said.

"In this iteration of the BCM, it is the Philippine fervent hope that the discussions will have,in good complement existing bilateral and regional dialogue platforms, contribute to preventing and properly managing incidents at the sea, building mutual trust and confidence, play a significant role in the stable and steady progress of bilateral relations and realize a more peaceful and stable situation in the West Philippine Sea, South China Sea which will ultimately contribute to regional peace and development," she added.

In his part, China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said that "maritime issues are an important part of the China Philippine relations that should not be ignored in the past years."

"Through friendly dialogue and the consultations our two countries have (genuinely) managed and effectively dealt with our differences on maritime issues and we have also advanced our practical cooperation and mutual trust." he said.

Sun noted that during the state visit to China of Marcos earlier this year, "President Marcos had an in-depth communication with President Xi Jinping and they reach important consensus," that "maritime issues are not the entirety of China - Philippine relations" and "not allow specific differences to define the two countries bilateral relations or allow certain dispute to stand in the way of overall cooperation."

"We need to properly deal with the issues through friendly consultations. This points the direction and provides guidance for us to deal with unresolved maritime issues between the two countries," he said.

Sun said "China stands ready to work with the Philippines under the guidance of the important consensus between the two presidents and to deepen our communication and cooperation on maritime areas to deliver more benefits to our two peoples to advance the development of our bilateral relations and to uphold the stability of the region."

"I stand ready to work with Madam Undersecretary to continue to carry forward our fine traditions under this mechanism and also make innovative efforts to make good use of the BCM to try to enhance the two sides' dialogue, communication and cooperation on maritime affairs," he said. Robina Asido/DMS