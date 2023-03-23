Oil leaks seen in at least eight tanks of Princess Empress: PCG

A Japanese ship saw oil leaks in at least eight tanks of the tanker Princess Empress that sank in the waters off Oriental Mindoro last month, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said based on the findings of the Japanese Dynamic Positioning Vessel (DPV) Shin Nichi Maru team that conducted the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations at the vicinity of waters 7.7 nautical miles southwest of Balingawan Point in Naujan, ''the tanker suffered extensive structural damage after sinking.''

"At this point, no visible consumption fuel leak coming from the damaged vessel. Oil leaks had been observed from all eight compartments or tanks, and some through the ballast tank," he said.

There was no oil leak found from the fuel and service tanks while the "number four port pressure valve has the highest flow rate", said Balilo.

The finding shows that oil is leaking from "the ballast tank vents and access hatches, in cargo tank pressure valves (P-Vs) and in cargo pipework on deck ( including valves)," said Balilo.

Oil stains were also found on some parts of the vessel but the government has not yet determined the volume of oil that remains inside the compartments or tanks of MT Princess Empress.

"Volume of remaining oil inside the compartments cannot be estimated at this point. The oil spillage rate from the source is likewise yet to be determined," Balilo said.

Following the result of the ROV operations, Balilo said the insurance representative of MT Princess Empress is coordinating with a Singapore-based service provider for the conduct of bagging and patching leaks, hot tapping and pumping of oil which will be part of the next operational phase.

"All possibilities are being explored including the tapping of RP-based firms," he said.

Balilo said US Coast Guard representatives in Oriental Mindoro said they also have an ROV equipment available which can be deployed by air.

Based on its latest data, the PCG has recorded 6,803 liters of oily water mixture and 65 sacks of oil-contaminated materials collected during its offshore oil spill response operations.

"For shoreline response, the PCG collected 215 sacks of oil-contaminated materials on March 21, 2023, resulting in 2,375 sacks and 22 drums of waste collected at 13 affected barangays in Naujan, Bulalacao, and Pola, Oriental Mindoro, from March 11 to 21 2023." Robina Asido/DMS