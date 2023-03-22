JICA, BCDA sign record for discussions of project for urban development around railway systems

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) signed the record for discussions of a project that aims to enhance urban development around railway systems in the country.

JICA chief Takema Sakamoto and BCDA president Aileen Zosa signed the record of discussions for the Project for Capacity Enhancement for Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

The TOD is the creation of compact, walkable, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use communities centered around train stations.

Sakamoto said the project will be “extremely crucial for the integration and harmonization of urban planning and transportation development".

According to Sakamoto, the TOD will create more business opportunities around train stations and will attract more potential investors to the country.

“Based on Japan’s experience, building quality transport systems with the TOD concept can transform how people live and work in the Philippines,” he said.

Zosa said the project will help ensure the sustainability of cities and make transport more accessible to commuters.

“This TOD development will help BCDA learn from the Japanese experience for an efficient, fast, reliable transportation system. It will help us to gain more insights on urban development. It will help BCDA people plan, set the targets for TOD guidelines and TOD business plans,” she said.

Zosa also announced that the BCDA has a joint venture with the Japan Overseas Investment Infrastructure Corporation for Urban and Transport Development for the construction of New Clark City.

She said during the President’s state visit to Japan, they signed a deal with the New Energy Industrial Technology Development Office of the Japanese government for an ICT-based transportation system that will link Clark City to Clark Freeport Zone and the Clark Civil Aviation Complex. Jaspearl Tan/DMS