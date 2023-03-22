ROV locates sunken motor tanker in Oriental Mindoro

A Japanese remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) has located the sunken motor tanker which caused the oil spill and affected livelihood of fishermen in the province, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor said Tuesday.

“Finally, the MT Princess Empress was found. This is the first glimpse of the sunken ship through the ROV,” Dolor said in a Facebook post.

During a press briefing, Dolor presented footage captured by the ROV of the MT Princess Empress that sank off the waters of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on February 28.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla said the motor tanker was estimated to be 400 meters below sea level.

Based on initial reports provided by Dolor during the press conference, the ROV also said the tanker was 7.49 nautical miles (13.89 kilometers) Balingaw Point, Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

Shin Nichi Maru, a multi-role vessel of a Japanese marine service company, brought the ROV to find the location of the sunken motor tanker.

RDC Reield Marine Services, the owner of MT Princess Empress, hired the ROV.

The oil spill affected several towns including Pola, Oriental Mindoro and has reached Palawan and Verde Island. Jaspearl Tan/DMS