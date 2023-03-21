Japan, US teams visit PCG to tackle response to oil spill

Members of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Oil Spill Response Team, and the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Expert Team visited the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Monday to discuss the oil spill incident and ongoing oil spill response operations in Oriental Mindoro.

In his Twitter account, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko said: ''The JDR Expert Team just returned from their oil spill relief mission in Oriental Mindoro. They're now passing the baton to the U.S. Coast Guard for continued support.''

A Japanese ship carrying a remote operated vehicle landed in Calapan Port earlier Monday. The remote operated vehicle will guide officials to find the exact position of the sunken tanker off Oriental Mindoro.

The visit came as the PCG earlier got reports that oil has reached Verde Island, which is a center of biodiversity.

''We received reports that oil has spread to Verde Island,'' said PCG Commandant Artemio Abu. '' We sent our chopper with our evaluators and assessors.''

Late Monday, the PCG posted in its Facebook account that ''during the aerial inspection from 1pm to 4pm, the PCG confirmed that Verde Island and its vicinity waters no longer have traces of an oil spill.''

Verde Island is reputed to be a center of diversity in the Philippines.

Abu said if oil has reached Verde Island, officials are ready to respond as the PCG gave notice this could happen weeks ago.

He added that the PCG cannot ''discount the possibility it would spread.'' ''We tell ourselves that it is beyond our control. What is important is that we are ready.'' DMS