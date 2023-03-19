PDEA seizes P1.37 billion worth of illegal drugs in first 100 days of Marcos admin

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has reported the confiscation of around P1.37 billion worth of illegal substances in various operations from November 2022 to February 2023.

PDEA, the lead agency in the campaign against illegal drugs, said these operations were launched in adherence to the Marcos administration’s 3-point drug war approach: mapping and prevention, cure and enforcement.

Based on a report submitted to Malacanang, operatives of the PDEA, under Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo, launched 405 operations that resulted in the arrest of 728 drug personalities from Nov. 21, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023.

Confiscated during the operations were 177.21 kilos of shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride, 200.22 kilos of dried leaves and bricks of marijuana, 565,160 pieces of marijuana plants, 1,687 grams of cocaine, and 16,782 tablets of ecstasy.

During the same period, PDEA also reported that a total of 115 high-impact operations were launched, which resulted in the dismantling of 79 drug dens, eradication of 12 marijuana plantations, and 24 high-volume seizures.

These anti-illegal drugs operations also resulted in the arrest of 548 high-value targets (HVTs), which is vital in disrupting the proliferation of dangerous drugs in the country, PDEA noted.

Among the apprehended HVTs were four elected officials, 15 government employees, nine foreigners, 42 target-listed personalities, 102 drug den operators, and one uniformed personnel.

From November 2022 to January 2023, PDEA also monitored 11,316 drug cases filed before the courts, where 7,038 cases were resolved, 6,079 resulted in conviction, 635 in acquittal and 324 were dismissed.

In the demand reduction aspect, PDEA said it has conducted a total of 15,803 Preventive Education and Community Involvement (PECI) activities in schools, workplaces, and communities during the same period.

As part of the demand reduction efforts, PDEA has also spearheaded the implementation of the Balay Silangan Reformation Program, which is instrumental in reforming and reintegrating drug offenders.

Since its inauguration in 2018, PDEA has established 19 Balay Silangan Reformation Centers nationwide, which produced 6,019 graduates and 1,795 employed individuals.

To date, these centers are catering to 1, 450 clients, PDEA said. Presidential News Desk