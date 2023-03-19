DOJ dismisses one charge vs Teves, but solon faces other complaints

The Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed one of the several charges filed against Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., but it is deciding whether to release a lookout bulletin and possible inclusion of the suspects in the blue notice of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

In a forum on Saturday, Assistant Justice Secretary Mico Clavano, DOJ spokesman, said despite this Teves is still considered as a mastermind behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

"It’s the case of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives. It was dismissed only as to Congressman Teves, resolution dated March 14, 2023 but there was a filing of probable cause against respondent Roland A. Pablio for violation of RA 10591," he said.

"I just want to clarify. One of the cases of Congressman Arnie Teves was dismissed but it doesn't mean that his record is now clear. He is facing a lot of cases for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, including his children and he is still considered one of the suspects, as a mastermind behind the slay of Governor Degamo," he added.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they consider this '' as a minor setback'' since the criminal investigators has filed other cases against Teves.

Fajardo added the PNP will decide if they will appeal the dismissal of the charge against Teves.

Teves was abroad when at least ten armed men stormed into Degamo's residence and shot the governor and eight others dead on March 4. Teves has asked the House of Representatives to extend his stay abroad for two more months.

Clavano explained that there were firearms found with expired licenses under the name of certain Pablio.

"There is no such thing as conspiracy to commit illegal possession of firearms because it is clear, it is under the name of a person, expired or rebuked, so we cannot point to another person in that case," he said.

Clavano added that the government was also discussing the inclusion of the names of the suspects in Degamo slay in the Blue notice of the Interpol.

"We have taken concrete steps to release an international lookout bulletin. We are discussing the inclusion of names to the Blue list, of the Interpol, Blue Notice," he said.

He explained that unlike the Red Notice, the Blue notice may contain the list of the names of the suspects without warrant of arrest. Robina Asido/DMS