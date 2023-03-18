Japanese wanted for financial fraud deported

A Japanese fugitive wanted by their government for financial fraud cases in Tokyo was deported on Friday morning, a Bureau of Immigration official said.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Risa Yamada, 26, was deported on board a Japan Airlines (JAL) flight to Narita.

Yamada, reportedly the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Tokyo Summary Court on Sept. 15, 2022 where she was indicted for the crime of theft, was initially arrested by the BI’s fugitive search unit along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City last January 9, 2023.

According to BI, "reports state that Yamada conspired with other suspects in stealing the data from the ATM cards of their victims whom they were able to defraud by posing (as) bank employees and police officers."

"It was gathered that Yamada was already an undocumented when she was arrested as her passport was already cancelled by the Japanese government," the BI stated.

"As a consequence of her deportation, her name has been included in the BI’s blacklist, banning her from re-entering the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS