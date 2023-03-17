Magnitude 5.3 quake reported in Davao Occidental

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the province of Davao Occidental on Thursday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the earthquake was offshore and monitored at 181 km southeast of Sarangani Island at 5:25 am.

Phivolcs said the offshore quake, tectonic in origin, has a depth of six kilometers. No damage is expected, added Phivolcs.

Instrumental Intensity One was recorded at Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental and Malungon in Sarangani. Eric Acidre/DMS