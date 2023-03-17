Oil spill reaches Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: report

The oil spill from a tanker that sunk off Oriental Mindoro on Feb. 28 has reached Calapan City, dzBB reported Thursday.

The network, quoting City Disaster Risk Relief and Management Council Dennis Escosura, said traces of oil were found in boats at 2:30 pm.

Calapan City is near Verde Island, which is one of the centers of biodiversity in the country.

As of its latest report on Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard collected 1,000 liters of oily water mixture and seven sacks of oil-contaminated materials using tugboats Lidagat and Titan-1.

From March 1 to 15, the PCG recorded 6,603 liters of oily water mixture and 57 sacks of oil-contaminated materials collected during its offshore oil spill response operations.

For shoreline response, the PCG collected 242 sacks of oil-contaminated materials on March 15, resulting in 1,313 sacks and 22 drums of waste collected at 13 affected barangays in Naujan, Bulalacao, and Pola, Oriental Mindoro, from March 1 to 15. DMS