NEDA: 67 infra flagship projects approved or implemented by Marcos admin

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reported that out of 194 high-impact projects under the Build Better More program, 67 infrastructure flagship projects have either been approved or now being implemented, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said Monday.

The NEDA said that as of March 9, the list of infrastructure flagship projects being carried out by multiple government agencies include the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project, Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, (DPTMP), EDSA Greenways, LRT 2 West Extension, and the Metro Manila Line 1 Cavite Extension (LRT 1 Cavite Extension).

Also included in the list are the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1, Mindanao Rail Project Phase 1, MRT 3 Rehabilitation Project, MRT 4, MRT 7 Project, New Cebu International Container Port Project, New Manila International Airport (Bulacan International Airport), North South Commuter Railway, PNR South Long Haul and the Subic Clark Railway.

On top of the 67 projects initially identified, NEDA said additional infrastructure flagship projects that are being implemented include the Maritime Safety Enhancement Project, Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) Phase 1, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Segment 8.2, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Road 5 Segment 1, and several irrigation, fishery and road projects by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The New Dumaguete Airport Development Project (Bacong International Airport) and the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation (InFRA) Project- Phase 1 have secured approval or have been approved for implementation, NEDA said as it noted that six projects are waiting government approval.

NEDA also identified 45 infrastructure flagship projects that are under project preparations, as well as 44 projects under pre-project preparations.

The projects identified by NEDA are being funded or will be funded through different schemes such as the official development assistance (ODA), general appropriations or through public-private partnership (PPP).

The NEDA Board, chaired by the President, approved last week 194 high-impact priority projects as well as amendments to the 2013 Joint Venture (JV) Guidelines that is seen to further strengthen the government’s “Build Better More” program.

The new approved list of infrastructure flagship projects included a total of 194 projects, amounting to about P9 trillion, the bulk of which are projects in irrigation, water supply and flood management.

The list also includes projects in digital connectivity, health, power and energy, agriculture and other infrastructures. Presidential News Desk