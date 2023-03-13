PCG rescues five Japanese crew members in Oriental Mindoro

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued five elderly Japanese crew members on board MV Catriona which listed in the vicinity waters off Navotas, Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, around 6:30 am Saturday.

After getting a report from a transiting vessel, the PCG Command Center coordinated with the PCG District Southern Tagalog and PCG Station Oriental Mindoro to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The PCG SAR team on board BRP Habagat located the distressed vessel and rescued the following Japanese crew members: Itsuo Tamura, 86; Hiromu Nishida, 83; Hamagato Tsukasa, 80; Osamu Kawakami and Hata Isamu, both 74.

In his Twitter account, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa thanked the PCG for the ''swift response and rescue.''

''We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Philippine Coast Guard for their swift response and rescue of five Japanese crew members abroad MV Catriona off the coast of Oriental Mindoro,'' said the ambassador.

''Your dedication to duty and commitment to saving lives are truly admirable,'' he added.

The Coast Guard search and rescue team did a medical checkup on the rescued individuals. In a report on Sunday, the PCG said the five Japanese are in good physical condition as BRP Habagat arrived at the Port of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

According to the Japanese crew members, they departed Japan en route to Davao.

While underway, the boat was accidentally damaged, causing the vessel to list. DMS