Gov't to submit response to UN committee on comfort women within six months

By Robina Asido

The Philippine government said it will study the report of a United Nations' women's right committee, which says the country failed to compensate comfort women, and submit a response within six months.

In a statement late Friday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the government ''will study the Views of the Committee and submit a written response to the Committee within the time frame of six months, as provided for under the Optional Protocol to the CEDAW (Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women) .''

''The Government of the Philippines recognizes the suffering of female victims of atrocious violations that occurred during the Second World War. In this regard, we note that some reparations have been made and the Supreme Court has adjudicated on the matter,'' the PCO said.

The Philippines ''remains fully committed to women's rights pursuant to its international human rights obligations and national laws and jurisprudence,'' said PCO.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he will be meeting with leaders of Congress regarding payment of reparations to comfort women.

This followed a decision by the (CEDAW) last Feb 17 finding the Philippines in breach of its obligations in refusing to assist the Malaya Lolas in filing claims against Japan.

The Committee recommended that the Philippines provide full reparation, including recognition and redress, an official apology and material and moral damages, for the continuous discrimination that the Lolas suffered, restitution, rehabilitation, and satisfaction, including the restoration of their dignity.

No amount was specified in the report.

“We will have to talk to Congress, to the Speaker and the Senate President about the legislation necessary to act on this matter of ‘comfort women’ because we failed to pass the needed legislation and we failed to finish the work),” Remulla told reporters on Friday.

''We have to continue the job because that is part of international obligations that we have, ''Remulla said. ''We never want justice to be too late because they are few of them living. We hope we can do it.'' DMS