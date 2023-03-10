Two people hurt in Tondo fire

Two people were injured in a fire at a residential area in Manila on Thursday.

Based on the initial report, the fire hit the residential area in the vicinity of Capulong St. corner Mata St. in Tondo around noon.

The injured victim was identified by the Manila Fire Department as Klarita Pascua, 57, and Geral Villanueva, 33.

The fire that is still ongoing was placed under first alarm around 12:40 pm and second alarm at 12:51 pm before it was declared under control around 1:30 pm. DMS