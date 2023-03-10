Bangsamoro Parliament approves electoral code

DAVAO CITY ? The Bangsamoro Parliament unanimously approved the Bangsamoro Electoral Code on Wednesday night.

Presiding Chairman and Deputy Speaker Omar Yasser Sema, banged the gavel at 11:58 pm on Wednesday to approve Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill No. 29 on third and final reading.

The measure was carried with 64 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstentions.

The electoral code prescribes “the structural, functional, and procedural principles of the elections, referenda, and recall proceedings” in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It was earlier approved on second and final reading on the same day despite the three-day rule “because it was certified as urgent by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim”, the information office said.

Chief Minister Ebrahim and BTA Speaker Pangalian Balindong led the ceremonial signing. DMS