DOT issues guidelines easing health and safety guidelines of tourism establishments

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Sunday released a Memorandum Circular further easing health and safety guidelines governing the operations of tourism establishments, pushing for the further opening of the country to tourists and travelers.

Based on the DOT Memorandum Circular (MC) 2023-0002, the presentation of proof of full vaccination as well as the wearing of face masks in tourism enterprises will no longer be required.

The DOT MC 2023-0002, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, is a follow-through of the efforts of the Department, which began last year to assist the economic hardships of tourism stakeholders by issuing regulations pushing for the opening up of the country to tourism.

The Tourism Department had made similar issuances last year through its Office of Tourism Standards and Regulation (OTSR) and regional offices, immediately following the President’s signing of Executive Order No. 7, which mandated the voluntary mask wearing in indoor and outdoor settings.

To recall, the DOT, through the Office of Tourism Standards and Regulations (OTSR), issued Memorandum 2022-509 last November 22, 2022, to the DOT Regional Offices reiterating the voluntary wearing of face masks and the waning requirement on the presentation of proof of full vaccination in tourism enterprises.

Last month, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Safety Seal Secretariat announced the discontinuance of the Safety Seal Certification Program.

"This latest issuance on the relaxed health and safety guidelines for tourism establishments reinforces the Department of Tourism’s commitment towards addressing the economic hardships of the tourism industry brought about by the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic,'' said Frasco.

''It sends the important message across that, under the Marcos Administration, our country is open for tourism, and that we are keeping up with global practices on tourism operations that have already opened up worldwide," added Frasco. DOT Office of Public Affairs and Advocacy