Workers group asks Marcos to review Duterte's jeepney modernization program

With the impending jeepney strike on Monday, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, to review the previous administration's jeepney modernization plan and tap local manufacturers and rebuilders.

“It is not affordable to ordinary drivers and operators and runs contrary to the provisions of the Philippine Constitution,” said Sonny Matula, FFW president.

Transport groups have called for a weeklong strike in opposition to the public utility vehicle modernization program.

“While we don’t oppose jeepney modernization per see, we need to tap local manufacturers and builders rather than favoring foreign manufacturers and suppliers. We shouldn’t forget Francisco, Sarao, Amante, among others,” said Matula.

The iconic jeepneys have been a cultural symbol of the Philippines for generations.

“Although the original jeepneys were simply refurbished military jeeps, local builders can produce modern jeepneys in the local workshops and factories with the help of the government,” Matula said.

FFW holds that Department Order No. 2017-011, issued by former Secretary Arthur Tugade mandates the replacement of old jeepneys with new and environment-friendly units has constitutional infirmities.

It has been challenged by various transport groups.

“It causes an undue burden on jeepney drivers and operators,” Matula said.

The Bayyo (Drivers and Operators) Association, Inc, and the National Confederation of Transport Unions had filed petitions with the Supreme Court seeking to declare the order unconstitutional.

Drivers and operators argued that, “the order is oppressive, discriminatory, and violative of due process and equal protection clauses of the Constitution,” Matula said of the petition.

They also claim that the order violates the "Filipino First Policy" enshrined in Article XII (National Economy and Patrimony), Sections 1 and 10 of the 1987 Constitution.

The order compels the drivers and operators of public utility jeepneys to give up and phase out their units to be replaced by brand-new and environment-friendly units, most of which are manufactured and supplied by foreign manufacturers and suppliers.

“FFW supports the drivers and operators’ claim that the Philippines has the capacity to manufacture and refurbish the iconic jeepneys, and the government's failure to tap these local manufacturers and rebuilders is a violation of the Constitution,” Matula said.

The labor group also cited the precedent-setting case of Manila Prince Hotel vs. Government Service Insurance, et al., wherein the Supreme Court declared that the Manila Hotel has become a landmark and a living testimonial of Philippine heritage, and the State should protect and preserve it.

The joint trade union report to the ILO High Level Tripartite Mission to the Philippines also criticized the PUV Modernization Plan due to its effects on freedom of association, particularly, the disenfranchisement of keepney drivers and operators.

“FFW calls on the Marcos administration to review the jeepney modernization plan and ensure that it complies with the Constitution. The government should listen to the concerns of the transport groups and work towards finding a solution that is fair and just for all parties involved,” Matula said. Federation of Free Workers