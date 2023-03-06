PNP says ''organized criminal group'' could be behind Negros Oriental gov's killing

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the gunmen behind the death of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo appear to be an ''organized criminal group.''

PNP Public Information Office head Col. Redrico Maranan told dzBB Sunday that ''this is not an ordinary criminal group.''

''They have vehicles. They have high calibre weapons. They can get uniforms of law enforcement agencies,'' said Maranan. ''This is really an organized criminal group.''

Nine persons, including Degamo, died at the hands of armed men who fired inside the governor's compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on Saturday.

Thirteen persons, including two soldiers, are in the hospital, the PNP said.

Three suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon and another died in a firefight with pursuing police and military.

Maranan said police have tightened security for the Degamo family.

He said the motive behind the killing of Degamo will ''depend on the evidence police can gather.'' DMS