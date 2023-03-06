Bon Odori resumes after three years

Members of Japanese Association Manila Inc., its employees and families joined this year's Bon Odori festival for the first activity after the declaration of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Japanese Association Manila Inc. President Takano Seichi said: “It's a very impressive event especially after three years of cancellation because of the pandemic, before the pandemic we had 3000 (participants) and I hope today also the same kind of number comes back.”

"With the nice weather, we are very happy to see many Japanese and also this time many Filipinos are coming, so that is very happy to us," he added.

Aside from the member and officials of the Japanese Association Manila Incorporated the event was also attended by Japanese Embassy Minister and Consul General Okajima Hiroyuki.

Seichi said around 20 stalls that offer different games, foods, services and other products participated.

"This is the event of the Japanese Association soall of the members of the Japanese Association can come from Makati and also BGC and some other areas in Metro Manila, mainly the Japanese but the Filipinos who work with the Japanese company they are (also) invited," he said.

"The stalls are basically almost the same, maybe (out of) around 20, maybe four or five are new. During the pandemic, some of our members go back to Japan. Some of them coming back here, so it's basically the same," he added.

Aside from Japanese traditional dancing, students of the Manila Japanese school showed some group dance performances. Robina Asido/DMS