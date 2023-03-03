Three of four Bicol plane crash victims recovered: mayor

Three of the four bodies of victims of a plane crash in Albay have been retrieved, Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo, Jr. said Thursday.

“As of 3:13 am, a total of three bodies from the Cessna 340A crash have so far been dropped off in Barangay Anoling,” Baldo said in a Facebook post. Their names were not revealed.

“Responders carrying the last crash victim are expected to arrive within the day,” he added.

The Cessna 340A, which was carrying four employees of the Energy Development Corp. (EDC), was supposed to depart from Bicol International Airport and arrive in Manila on February 18.

The passengers were Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., Joel Martin, and Australian consultants Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam. Jaspearl Tan/DMS