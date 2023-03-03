「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,000
$100=P5,480

3月3日のまにら新聞から

Three of four Bicol plane crash victims recovered: mayor

［ 121 words｜2023.3.3｜英字 (English) ］

Three of the four bodies of victims of a plane crash in Albay have been retrieved, Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo, Jr. said Thursday.

“As of 3:13 am, a total of three bodies from the Cessna 340A crash have so far been dropped off in Barangay Anoling,” Baldo said in a Facebook post. Their names were not revealed.

“Responders carrying the last crash victim are expected to arrive within the day,” he added.

The Cessna 340A, which was carrying four employees of the Energy Development Corp. (EDC), was supposed to depart from Bicol International Airport and arrive in Manila on February 18.

The passengers were Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., Joel Martin, and Australian consultants Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年3月3日 次の記事2023年3月3日