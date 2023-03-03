DOTr chief orders LTFRB to relax requirements for PUV modernization

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista ordered the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to look for ways to make requirements of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) amenable to accommodate all transport operators and drivers.

Bautista said that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has reached out to PUV operators and drivers to thresh out issues regarding modernization of jeepneys.

“We are willing to bend backwards, suggesting to the board of LTFRB to relax the requirements to enable drivers to adopt to the program,” Bautista said.

“We even offered to dialogue with drivers associations displeased with the PUVMP to explore how they can be accommodated into the program,” he pointed out.

Through the PUVMP, road transportation will be transformed by addressing vehicle safety and quality, route network efficiency, and fleet management, while providing commuters a modern public utility vehicle that is safe, comfortable, reliable and efficient, Secretary Bautista explained.

“The program envisions a restructured, modern, well-managed, and environmentally sustainable transport sector where drivers and operators have stable, sufficient, and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely and comfortably,” he said.

Based on data, at least 1,156 cooperatives, corporations and other consolidated companies with consolidated franchises operating 98,801 PUJ units as of February 25 . Meanwhile, 406 consolidated entities are operating 14,289 franchised UVE units.

The Office of Transportation Cooperatives has accredited at least 1,715 transport service cooperatives with 261,853 members, consisting of operators and drivers, as of January.

A total of 6,814 units of modern PUVs already run a total of over 400 routes, according to the transport chief.

To cushion the impact of the modernization, Bautista identified social support programs to aid operators and drivers by providing them livelihood, skills and entrepreneurship programs, including the Tsuper Iskolar and Entsuperneur Program.

More than 23,000 individuals have benefitted from the Tsuper Iskolar, while at least 6,000 drivers and operators have been assisted under the Entsuperneur Program. DOTr