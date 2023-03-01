Philippines expects to earn up to $150m from fresh durian exports to China

The Philippines is expected to earn up to $150 million (P8.3 billion) from fresh durian exports to China, the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) said Tuesday.

“We are expecting to earn around $150 million from our initial export of durian. Of course, it is will depend on the quality of production and how we comply with the requirements of the Chinese government,” BPI officer-in-charge Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban told the “Laging Handa” briefing.

Panganiban said P50,000 metric tons will be exported to China in March and it is expected to create 10,000 jobs.

“It is expected to create 10,000 direct jobs. For example, for those in the growers and exports industry, more or less 2,000 indirect jobs will be created in packaging and logistics and other activities that can be generated if our exports of durian to China will be in full swing,” he said.

The Philippines is also exporting fresh durian to Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam while frozen durian is being exported to Korea and Malaysia, Panganiban said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS