Duterte gets +77 net satisfaction rating: SWS

Vice President Sara Duterte received a net satisfaction rating of +77 percent in a recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey.

The Social Weather Survey from December 10-14, 2022 said: '' Vice President Duterte's net satisfaction rating was excellent in all areas: it was highest in Mindanao at +96, followed by the Visayas at +74, Metro Manila at +73, and Balance Luzon at +71."

"Compared to October 2022, it rose from +88 in Mindanao while it rose slightly from +68 in Metro Manila. It hardly moved from +68 in Balance Luzon and +71 in the Visayas," it added.

The survey also noted that the net satisfaction of Duterte was excellent in both rural (+81) and urban (+74) areas.

"Compared to October 2022, it rose from +74 in rural areas while it hardly moved from +72 in urban areas."

It also shows that Duterte's net satisfaction rating was excellent across all basic demographics (ranging from +74 to +80) except among college graduates, where it was a very good +66.

"Compared to October 2022, it either rose or did not change across basic demographics, except among college graduates, where it fell from +74," the survey said.

Following Duterte, the next government official who got the second highest net satisfaction rating of +47 is Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The survey shows that "58 percent satisfied and 10 percent dissatisfied with Zubiri, while 49 percent satisfied and 12 percent dissatisfied with Speaker Martin Romualdez, and 37 percent satisfied and 13 percent dissatisfied with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. Robina Asido/DMS